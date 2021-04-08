In the central Yaracuy state, in Venezuela, the Chavista mayor of the Sucre municipality, Luis Adrián Dique, imposed in an unusual way the isolation of patients infected by coronavirus, marking their houses, to prevent someone from seeing them and the infection spreads in the area.

In a video published by social networks this Wednesday, Mayor Duque showed the posters as if they were transit where a red circle of prohibition it included the phrase “family in preventive quarantine, no visits accepted.”

The mayor of Sucre underlines while pointing to the poster surrounded by policemen, that he will do so with all the homes where there is a patient with Covid-19. “Alert, to take care of ourselves for our health, awareness is the best vaccine for everyone“says Duque.

This unusual practice of “fascism and discrimination”, which was applied with the sign of the yellow star of David against Jews in Nazi times, has caused stupor and repudiation even in the Chavista ranks themselves.

Investigation

Attorney General Tareck William Saab ordered the opening of a “criminal investigation to Mayor Luis Adrián Duque de Yaracuy, who, unilaterally and apart from the Venezuelan state police to combat the pandemic, macabrely marked the homes of patients suffering from Covid-19, “he said on his Twitter account.

The NGO Fundaredes also denounced on Twitter that “these types of actions are discriminatory and that the stigmatization of Covid-19 patients it is a violation of your rightss “.

For his part, the presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and Attention to Victims, Humberto Prado, deplored the violation of rights exercised by the mayor of Sucre with those infected by Covid-19.

Prado added that the regime official ordered to mark the houses with posters of those Venezuelans who are suffering from the virus and reiterated that the mayor of the ruling party violates article 69 of the Organic Health Law, which states that patients have the right to dignity and privacy without being discriminated against.

He also denounced that the mayor of Yaracuy threatens people who want to remove the posters with suspending the benefit of CLAP food.

Given the restrictions, the patients have gone to the Montaña de Sorte de Yaracuy, the land of the goddess María Lionza, to heal themselves with contagion herbs. María Lionza is famous for the song that singers Rubén Blades and Willie Colón have dedicated to her.

Venezuela is experiencing its second wave of the coronavirus with no early prospects of having a mass vaccination plan due to Nicolás Maduro’s refusal to hire AstraZeneca tafter an agreement has been reached with the interim president Juan Guaido.

So far the country registers an increase of 170,000 cases of infections and only 1,720 deaths, of which 440 are doctors and health personnel. The regime, however, first vaccinated Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores, his cabinet and members of the ruling party.