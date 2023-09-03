On August 5, the government of Nicolás Maduro took possession of the Venezuelan Red Cross, in a fact that has become a new sword of Damocles over the head of the NGOs that operate in the country.

Many of them were already concerned since the National Assembly elected in 2020 began to discuss a bill called International Cooperation that seeks to restrict their activities. But now, with the precedent of the Red Cross, and in the midst of an aggressive electoral campaignThey know that nothing will stop the regime to control them.

Precisely, the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and deputy of the Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, who is the promoter of this law, began the complaints against the leadership of the Red Cross in his program Con el mazo dando, television space that he uses to lash out in every imaginable way those he perceives as opponents of the government of Nicolás Maduro.

In mid-July, Cabello accused Mario Villarroel, president of the Venezuelan Red Cross for nearly 40 years, of “harassment and mistreatment” allegedly committed against volunteers of the institution, and of allegedly conspiring against the “Bolivarian revolution.” The PSUV leader also criticized that the humanitarian institution had not renewed its authorities in the country in four decades.

An action like that is unprecedented in South America. Only a government like that of Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua, had dared to do something similar, by dissolving and confiscating the Red Cross of that country in May 2023. Ortega alleged that the institution was not impartial in the midst of the political conflict of 2018 and that it was not accountable for the resources received.

In Venezuela, two days after the last accusation launched by Cabello, the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, informed by X (Twitter) about the appointment of Prosecutor 34 with national competence in human rights, to investigate and punish ” the recently denounced facts about the alleged harassment and mistreatment against volunteers and workers of the Venezuelan Red Cross by Mario Villarroel and members of his team.”

On August 2, the same Attorney General filed before the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) a lawsuit for the protection of diffuse and collective interests, with anonymous testimonies from eight workers and volunteers of the institution, who would have accused the president of the Venezuelan Red Cross and its volunteers of having mistreated and harassed them, and of disposing of donations for private uses.

Two days later, the highest court in the country issued sentence 1,057 to order the immediate dismissal of the positions of the president and other members of the National Committee of the Venezuelan Red Cross; as well as to name an ad hoc restructuring board, chaired by businessman Ricardo Cusanno, whom he empowered to designate the rest of the members.

‘False accusations’

Both Villarroel and the International Federation of Red Cross Societies (IFRC) rejected the intervention. This was done through a statement on their website on August 9, in which they reported on the dispatch of high-level officials to Caracas to understand the scope of the risks, and the feasibility of continuing to provide neutral, impartial, and independent humanitarian services. .

“Any state intervention in our National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies raises serious concerns about their independence and humanitarian work based on fundamental principles, and will be treated with the utmost importance,” the statement read.

Villarroel, for his part, rejected the intervention on August 11 because it would be based on false accusations, and because it eliminates the internal mechanisms established for these cases within the regulations governing the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. . “I must clarify that the Venezuelan Red Cross has been directed by volunteers who work for the humanitarian cause and not by mafia groups. I have never used the position of president of said institution to promote or participate in alleged political or judicial conspiracies. That is false”, clarified Villarroel.

All international financial and in-kind donations have been managed entirely by the International Federation, according to the former director.

A volunteer, who preferred not to be identified, told Connectas that for more than a year in some states there have been internal complaints against regional managers.

These would have incurred in verbal abuse against workers, in episodes of sexual harassment, of alleged handling of donations without accountability, as well as charging in some hospitals for health services that should be free.

However, the source stated that the complainants were seeking only internal corrections.

“The intervention should have been carried out by the Red Cross itself to improve and correct irregularities. What scares one is that it will lead to them being like all the interventions that have been made in State companies that have failed, that have ruined them, that no longer exist… It worries because unfortunately what falls into the hands of the Government is damaged , it deteriorates, stagnates and is ruined, and the truth is not what one would like for the Red Cross of Venezuela,” he said.

For Francisco Sánchez, professor at the Center for Border and Integration Studies (Cefi) of the University of Los Andes, Táchira nucleus, the intervention of the Venezuelan Red Cross is a direct threat to the NGOs that have a presence in the country, which would have been working for a quarter century under threat in Venezuela, especially in electoral campaigns.

electoral pre-campaign

He considers that the most serious thing is that civil society actors lend themselves to judicial intervention, referring to Ricardo Cusanno, who was a representative of the NGO Foro Cívico. He does not understand how a civil society organization aligns itself with the narrative and action of the government of Nicolás Maduro to affect others.

For Sánchez, the pre-electoral campaign also influences this process, because at this time “the Government always gets worse, always interferes, it is in its eagerness to divide, to scare people, the population. We know that the government does not do things in isolation, but rather that everything is conceived within a strategy to stay in power fairly,” he added.

But what can actually lead the government to make such a controversial decision? Karim Vera, a deputy to the National Assembly elected in 2015, also considers the measure a direct threat to free association in Venezuela, which has already been affected by a TSJ that has intervened in opposition political parties or dissidents of the PSUV. But he believes that the main reason for the intervention is to “get their hands on the funds managed by the International Red Cross” for the social and medical care of Venezuelans, with the aim of having more social control in the midst of the electoral contest.

“We are concerned that this intervention will help the Red Cross stop being what it has been at the international level, historically speaking, so that it becomes an executing arm of the Government, as it has done with everything it has involved. hand via the Supreme Court of Justice,” he said.

For Walter Márquez, former ambassador to India, president of the El Amparo Foundation and human rights defender, the government’s measure against the Red Cross “is a political message and a process of intimidation for NGOs that work with humanitarian aid. And a process of radicalization that comes just before some primary elections of the opposition, because they do all this based on the control of power. For that they control the Supreme Court, they control the National Assembly, they control the CNE, and they want to create the rules so that the opposition is governed by the interests of the regime”, he stated.

Spokespersons for other NGOs refused to comment on the issue for fear of reprisals, because some of those consulted have already received direct threats or intervention from some of their functions. For this reason, they limited themselves to joining the statement of rejection issued on August 9 signed by 227 Venezuelan civil society organizations, 15 international organizations and 335 personalities.

These NGOs want to continue helping Venezuelans most in need, in the midst of a humanitarian crisis for which thousands of citizens continue to leave, especially to the United States, and in a country where social aid is increasingly restricted. But apparently with an entity like the Red Cross, which has enormous international respect and an impeccable historical record, none of them can be considered safe.

MARIANA DUKE

Connect (**)

Member of Connectas Hub and journalist for ‘Diario de Los Andes’, Táchira state, and for the El Amparo Foundation.

(**) Connectas is a nonprofit journalistic initiative that promotes the production, exchange, training, and dissemination of information on key issues for the development of the Americas.IACHR condemns the decision

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) attacked the government of Nicolás Maduro, after the Red Cross and the Communist Party intervened. According to the IACHR, these judicial decisions “of an arbitrary nature not only affect freedom of association and political participation free of discrimination, but also deepen mistrust in the electoral system.” “It is vital that the internal processes” for the appointment of directives “be autonomous and independent”, he adds.

AFP – Washington

