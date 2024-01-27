María Corina Machado, a long-time enemy of the current government and winner of the primaries held by the US-backed opposition faction, was removed from the race after the Supreme Court confirmed her ineligibility.

He is currently out of the presidential race. Venezuela's Supreme Court, often accused of siding at the behest of those in power, confirmed on Friday, January 26, the ineligibility of María Corina Machado, who handily won the Venezuelan opposition primaries for the 2024 presidential election ( received more than two million votes, 92% of the vote).

Marina Corina Machado, 56, “is disqualified for fifteen years,” writes the Court, considering the candidate's application “null” due to her ineligibility.

Accused of administrative irregularities, Marina Corina Machado was declared ineligible for a period of one year in 2015 for having participated as a “substitute ambassador” of Panama in a meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS). Panama had invited her to allow her to denounce the alleged human rights violations during the demonstrations demanding the departure of Nicolás Maduro.

The opposition had always rejected these sanctions, believing that Marina Corina Machado was innocent, and was able to participate in the primary elections because they were organized by an independent commission of the Venezuelan electoral authorities. Throughout the campaign she insisted that she never received official notification of the ban, and asserted that voters, and not those loyal to the ruling party, are the ones who legitimately decide on her candidacy.

After the court issued its ruling, Machado tweeted that his campaign's “fight to win democracy through free and fair elections” was not over.

After the court issued its ruling, Machado tweeted that his campaign's "fight to win democracy through free and fair elections" was not over.



The usual strategy

Machado had filed a lawsuit with Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice in December arguing that the ban was void and seeking a precautionary measure to protect his political rights.

However, the court upheld the disqualification, which alleges fraud and tax violations and accuses her of seeking the economic sanctions that the United States imposed on Venezuela last decade.

The Venezuelan government has often used the ploy of ineligibility to exclude potential rivals at the national and local levels. The lifting of the disqualification of opponents is one of the main conflicting points in the negotiations between power and opposition.

The agreement signed in Barbados in October 2023 opened the possibility for those “aspiring to run” in the 2024 presidential elections to challenge their ineligibility. Marina Corina Machado had filed an appeal in this context.

The agreement signed on the Caribbean island of Barbados reduced the calendar of the presidential elections to the second half of 2024 with the presence of international observers and asked both parties to “promote the authorization of all presidential candidates and political parties” to participate whenever they comply with the law. This last provision led the government to allow candidates to appeal its bans.

The Supreme Court's decision was eagerly awaited. For the opposition, which boycotted the 2018 presidential elections, and for the United States, lifting the ineligibility of opponents was one of their main priorities. Washington has not yet reacted to this decision.

However, in the past, US President Joe Biden's administration had threatened to reverse some sanctions relief if the Maduro government does not lift bans preventing Machado and others from running in the elections, and if it does not release to political prisoners.

More conspiracies and threats

In the last two weeks, Maduro, Saab and Jorge Rodríguez, leader of the National Assembly and chief government negotiator, have linked opposition supporters and people close to Machado with a series of alleged conspiracies that, according to them, were devised to assassinate the president and his inner circle.

In September, a UN-backed group of experts investigating human rights abuses in Venezuela found that Maduro's government has stepped up efforts to restrict democratic freedoms ahead of elections in 2024. This includes subjecting some politicians, human rights defenders and others opposed to arrests, surveillance, threats, smear campaigns and arbitrary criminal proceedings.

This type of ban was used retroactively in 2021 to remove gubernatorial candidate Freddy Superlano when he was ahead of a brother of the late President Hugo Chávez, but had not yet been declared the winner. Superlano's substitute was also left off the ballot through a ban.

The court also upheld on Friday the disqualification of former governor and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.

What they will never be able to disable is the Venezuelans' feeling of CHANGE. The dream of having a country where the Constitution and laws are equal and respected by everyone. Where the Government is in charge of providing well-being and quality of life to the people. Where growing old is a… https://t.co/zyFKQCZ9gH — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) January 26, 2024



