Lula’s special advisor is in the neighboring country to monitor the electoral process; he met with Maduro’s foreign minister and González’s representative

The special advisor for international affairs to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, met with representatives of the government of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), who is seeking re-election, and the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia (United Democratic Platform, center-right). He was sent by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to follow the presidential election in Venezuela on Sunday (28.Jul.2024).

Amorim arrived in the capital Caracas early in the evening of Friday (26.Jul.2024). On the same day, he met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. your profile On X (formerly Twitter), Gil stated that the meeting was cordial.

“We discussed the relevance of these elections and the peaceful atmosphere in Venezuela, the impeccable organization of the process by our Electoral Authority, one of the most transparent and secure in the world. We took the opportunity to discuss the great challenges of transmitting truthful information based on absolute respect for Venezuelan legislation,” he wrote.

Since the beginning of the electoral process in the neighboring country, the opposition has accused the current Maduro government of preventing candidacies and trying to sabotage the holding of the election.

On Friday (July 26), the Venezuelan government closed the country’s land borders and blocked the entry of a plane carrying former presidents of Panama Mireya Moscoso, Bolivia Tuto Quiroga and Mexico Vicente Fox. Maduro said they were “persona non grata” It is “ridiculous” and who had not been invited by the country’s Electoral Power. The group was part of the NGO Iniciativa Democrática of Spain.

The move raised tensions in the region, especially with Brazil and other countries that had already expressed concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in Venezuela.

On the morning of this Saturday (27.Jul), Amorim met with a representative of González’s campaign, the main opponent of the current government. He also met with members of Carter Centerone of the few international organizations accepted as an observer in the electoral process.

González assumed the position of candidate after María Corina Machado, the candidate chosen in the primary elections held in October 2023, was banned by the Venezuelan justice system from holding public office for 15 years.

González was not María Corina’s immediate replacement. Instead, the PUD chose Corina Yoris. However, the then candidate was unable to register in the CNE (National Electoral Council) system. On March 25, she stated that she tried to enter the data, but claimed that the system was “completely blocked”.

It was then that González, a retired diplomat, was named, on April 19, as the opposition’s best alternative to defeat Maduro.