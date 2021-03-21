A powerful explosion took place at the PDSVA company in the Venezuelan city of El Tejero, State of Monagas. This was reported on March 21 by local media.

Minister of Industry and National Production of the country Tarek Al-Aissami called the incident a terrorist attack.

“We want to announce to the national and international community about a new terrorist act against our main oil company, I mean PDVSA,” the channel quoted him as saying. VTV CANAL 8.

According to Tarek El-Aissami, there was no information about the dead or injured. Now the authorities are taking all measures to eliminate the consequences and evacuate residents of nearby areas. The minister noted that the authorities have used emergency protocols.

El-Aissami also recalled that last year, sanctions and prosecutions against PDSVA increased.

In 2020, a fire broke out at the PDSVA plant. The incident occurred at the plant’s catalytic converter, State Governor Victor Clark said. There were no casualties in the fire. In addition, the fire did not damage the infrastructure or disrupt the operation of the plant.