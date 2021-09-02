Saturday 4 September in Arrone, an ancient village in the province of Terni, will be held Lto conferral evening of the new Special Courage Value Award, promoted and organized by the Sustainable Italy Foundation, with the patronage of the Umbria Region. In the heart sour of Valnerina, repeatedly shocked by the earthquake and now recovering from the pandemic, the new Special Courage Value Award is born for enhance and reward people who embody the Value of Courage in all its forms, in the fields of culture and entrepreneurship, science and art, civil life and entertainment, both in Italy and abroad.

The Jury, chaired by G.ian Marco Chiocci, director of the AdnKronos agency. has decided to reward a large group of characters who with their choices and their activities represent an example of Courage. S.the prizes will be awarded: Arif Oryakhail, Afghan doctor of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, who returned from Kabul invaded by the Taliban a few days ago with an incredible and painful story to tell, between Afghanistan, Iraq and Italy; Giorgio Calissoni, kidnapped almost fifty years ago with his mother Anna Bulgarians, who only now finds the courage to retrace in public those terrible days that culminated in the cut of the ear; Giovanni Putoto, of the International Organization “CUAMM Doctors with Africa”, which leads the “A vaccine for us” campaign against Covid, in eight countries of the black continent; Nicoletta Spagnoli, a fashion entrepreneur and granddaughter of the “great” Luisa, who has kept the headquarters of her business in the Umbrian region, resisting the temptations of globalization and delocalization; Maria Cristina Finucci, an architect who with his mega artistic installations in the world (one will be exhibited in Arrone) was among the first to denounce the pollution of plastics in the seas; the famous photographer Antonio Guccione, who manages to represent in his famous portraits the soul of the characters as well as their image and will create the manifesto of the Award with one of his artistic shots exhibited in museums and exhibitions all over the world; father Paolo Dall’Oglio, his sister will be there for him Francesca, kidnapped 8 years ago in Syria by jihadist extremists and still in their hands, for the example he represents in his religious mission; the civil hero Mauro Mascetti, bus driver who went up in flames in a tunnel on July 14 last, who saved 25 children; The actors Massimo Wertmuller and Anna Ferruzzo, always a couple in life and at work, who fight for the protection of animals; Giusy Versace, Paralympic athlete after losing her legs in an accident, grandson of the great designer Gianni and deputy; Don Luigi Merola, the “anticamorra” priest of the Forcella district of Naples; Agostino Penna, singer, composer and actor, for the courage to renounce shown in putting his art at the service of others, will pay homage to the characters of the entertainment world who have disappeared in recent years; Maria Chiara Buffa, an entrepreneur who experienced the 2016 earthquake and showed exceptional strength to restart.