This beautiful Christmas present, they owe it only to themselves. Mobilized since the end of March against deplorable working conditions, hellish rates and salaries flush with daisies, the 150 cleaning employees of the hospital in Valenciennes, employed by Onet (97% are women), are in the process of signing a protocol for the end of a social movement satisfying most of their demands. “Victory! The daughters of Onet who clean the rooms of the hospital in Valenciennes, have just snatched an important victory: fixed-term contract transformed into a permanent contract, bonus of 800 euros, working time in addition to cleaning the rooms … bravo to you all ! “, welcomed, on Twitter, Fabien Roussel, PCF deputy from the North, who supported their fight.

The plight of these workers sparked outrage after a recent Cash Investigation report aired. These chambermaids had to complete the daily cleaning of five rooms or three rooms from top to bottom in an hour after a patient was discharged. All under the pressure of an Onet branch manager, an operations manager and multiple team leaders supposed to enforce these untenable rates. At the end of the first confinement, these employees with tasks outsourced by the hospital management in 2014 were not entitled to the Covid bonus of 1,500 euros, although they felt they had taken the same risks as the agents of hospital service.

Profession in a “sensitive environment”

After a first strike movement, the management of Onet had granted them a bonus of 150 euros. A gratification experienced as an affront by the chambermaids who then organized several other days of mobilization and strike in order to obtain, in addition to salary increases, their change of collective agreement in order to take into account the exercise of their profession. in a “sensitive environment”, as well as reclassifications from CDD to CDI. They also claimed to have the means to properly perform their tasks, the Cash Investigation report having highlighted a flagrant lack of broom, clean towels …

Supported by elected Communists, rebellious France (François Ruffin had tabled a bill last spring to “stop the mistreatment” of chambermaids, taking them for example) and the Socialist Party, the employees of Onet are in going to be successful across the board.