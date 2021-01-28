A drama of incredible violence. Thursday morning, around 8:30 am, a 45-year-old unemployed engineer opened fire in a Pôle Emploi in Valence (Drôme). A 53-year-old team manager has died. As the public prosecutor of Valencia, Alex Perrin, clarified, he “Presented himself in this agency which employs a lot of employees, spoke to an employee without knowing if he knew her, and very quickly he fired on one occasion with a weapon, fatally injuring her to the thorax. The death was declared after an unsuccessful attempt at resuscitation ”.

The individual then went to the Faun Environnement company, specializing in waste collection, in Guilherand-Granges, in the Ardèche, a few kilometers away. The 51-year-old human resources director, seriously injured by two impacts, succumbed to her injuries. As the gunman fled by car, crossing a bridge in the direction of Valence, his vehicle struck a police car trying to intercept it. The man, originally from Meurthe-et-Moselle, was then arrested.

“There is a great need to provide resources to public services”

These tragic events sparked a wave of emotion and prompted many reactions. “The tragedy that occurred in Valencia mourns the whole country, Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote in a tweet. To the families and loved ones of the victims, I address my support and assure them of the solidarity of the nation. My thoughts are with the staff of Pôle emploi in Drôme, whose emotion and sadness I share. “ The Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne, went to the scene Thursday afternoon.

“At this stage we don’t know anything about his motivations”, said the prosecutor, adding to have entrusted the investigation for “assassinations” to the Valence branch of the Lyon judicial police. Faced with this outburst of violence, many questions arise. It appears that the job seeker no longer depended on the agency in question since 2013. He would also have worked in the Faun company, before being dismissed ten years ago.

For their part, FO and the CFDT expressed their support, as did the CGT, which expressed its “Astonishment”, recalling in a press release that “The social misery and the despair of a part of the population can unfortunately generate these passages to the act”. According to the union, a tragedy would have been avoided on January 14 in a Toulouse agency. After an altercation and threats from a user, Pôle emploi had filed a complaint. When the police searched his home, they discovered a whole military arsenal. Confirming a “Great stir in the network” following this double assassination, Sylvie Espagnolle, CGT central union delegate, underlines “That there is a great need to provide the various public services with resources in this period of crisis”.

The country’s 900 employment centers will keep the door closed

For Guillaume Bourdic, representative of the CGT at the central CSE, “What happened is not trivial”. The trade unionist believes “That the reception conditions at Pôle emploi must be strengthened with tenured and qualified agents. Today, we cannot respond quickly to all the unemployed ”.

According to the SNU-Tefi (work, employment, training, integration), the entire public service is affected to the heart. “It could be an employee of Pôle Emploi, tomorrow it could be a controller or a labor inspector. Our colleagues have public service missions to accomplish, our leaders care little about the degraded situations they create by their political and management decisions and send them to the front line. “

In the meantime, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes agencies closed on Thursday afternoon. The country’s 900 employment centers will keep the door closed to the public this Friday. “Psychological support has already been offered to officers. In solidarity with the victim’s family, relatives and all of his colleagues, a minute of silence will be observed at noon throughout the establishment. This time will allow the teams to reflect ”, said Pôle emploi in a press release.