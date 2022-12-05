The men’s World Cup downhill race canceled in Beaver Creek on 2 December will be resumed in Val Gardena on Thursday 15 December. This was reported by Fisi, explaining that the race is added to the super-G on Friday 16th and the other descent on Saturday 17th already scheduled. It remains to be seen whether a descent between the two gates in Zermatt-Cervinia will also be rescheduled, with Bormio which, like last year, could extend the program for 28-29 December by one day.