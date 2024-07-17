Vado Ligure – A 1 MW renewable energy community, the equivalent of the needs of 400 familiesthe maximum size allowed by the new sustainable production tool and the largest in Italy. It is the plant, unveiled in preview this morning in Vado Ligure (Savona) in the conference room of the Tirreno Power plant, which will become operational in the next few days. Four companies will be part of the energy community: MecPlast, See Art Hotel, Birrificio AltaVia and Vernazza Autogru, but an agreement will also be signed with the Municipalities of Quiliano and Vado Ligure. The energy produced by the Cer will be shared among the members of the community, also through the use of a dedicated application, minimizing waste and maximizing self-consumption.

The system has been built on the roofs of the buildings of the Tirreno Power plant most suitable for structural characteristics and solar exposure. The two selected buildings have a surface area of ​​9,000 square meters on which 1,800 bifacial solar panels are installed that have the capacity to produce energy both from direct solar radiation and from the reflection that comes from the roof, a technical solution that allows an increase in power of up to 25% and greater resistance to extreme weather events.

“The Cer is the new frontier of sustainability and energy. – comments the head of the department of the Pnrr mission unit of Mase Fabrizio Penna – A local energy made by the territory for the territory. We are facing an important project with an industrial partner that guarantees the quality of the project, an example of the green revolution that starts from local communities, from the joint participation of institutions and businesses”. “Today we are taking an important step in the direction of the energy transition. – underlines the general manager of Tirreno Power Fabrizio Allegra – Together with public administrations of this territory and to companies with a vocation for sustainability”. Present at the meeting were the mayors of Vado Ligure and Quiliano, Fabio Gilardi and Nicola Isetta, and the vice-president of the Commission for Productive Activities of the Chamber, Ilaria Cavo.