After the US Supreme Court announced the death of the 87-year-old icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it was less than an hour before Chuck Schumer, head of the Senate Democrats, started the political dispute on Twitter that everyone had expected and feared .

May, can, should Donald Trump and the Republican-majority Senate appoint a judge so shortly before election day on November 3rd and after voting has already started in some states, thereby further consolidating the conservative majority in the Supreme Court? Does that violate the unwritten rules of political culture? And which are they actually right now?

The dispute shows once again how fragile a democracy is, whose political culture has deteriorated, whose unwritten rules of political behavior have become a matter of negotiation – beyond recognition.

From a formal and legal point of view, the American constitution stipulates the process of appointing judges as follows (with, as is so often the case, only dry words): The president has the right to propose persons for the highest judicial office and, after consultation and approval by the Senate, to appoint them.

The Senate can therefore reject these candidates, even if it only did so very rarely over a long period of time. The rules of what this “consultation and approval” look like in the Senate are given by the Chamber of Parliament itself. This is why the process has recently become politically instrumental.

With the increasing political polarization of the USA, the struggle for the highest office of judge became increasingly fierce. Donald Trump stepped up explicitly with the promise to his conservative and religious voters to establish a conservative majority in the highest court in the USA (for a long time, because the judges are appointed for life).

He thus fueled the long-cherished hope of reversing the legal liberalization of abortion and the decisive ruling of the Supreme Court – Roe v. Wade from 1973 – to tip again.

When Chief Justice Antonin Scalia died nine months before the end of Barack Obama’s second term in office, Mitch McConnell, then and now the Republican majority leader in the Senate, prevented a replacement. He sat for the one proposed by Obama Candidate Merrick Garland simply no vote in the Senate. McConnell argued at the time, “The American people should have a say in the designation. The position should therefore only be filled again after the election ”.

An hour after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate repeated McConnell’s 2016 statement verbatim.

Even Barack Obama himself wrote in a statement after the death of the judge, it was a “basic principle of law – and everyday fairness” that the rule was applied consistently and not in the way that was right or advantageous.

The Democrats are now declaring an unwritten rule of the prevailing political culture – in the last election year, constitutional judges may no longer be appointed – which their opponents have only just invented and which they themselves fought hard and condemned four years ago. As recently as 2017, the Senate Democrats took vengeance for McConnell preventing Obama’s nomination.

Clinton calls for a nomination to be prevented before the election

With a filibuster, an endless debate that could only have ended with a three-fifths majority, they initially prevented a vote on the candidate nominated by Donald Trump for the seat of Antonin Scalia, Neil Gorsuch.

The Republicans then abolished the filibuster when appointing judges with their majority in the Senate, meanwhile Gorsuch has been appointed. On the evening of Bader Ginsberg’s death, Hillary Clinton called on the Rachel Maddow Show to use every procedural trick to prevent a nomination before the election.

Filibusters, procedural tricks, inventing and reinterpreting unwritten rules. The recent history of judge nominations in the US shows that both sides, both Democrats and Republicans, did everything they could to undermine the legitimacy of the trial. On both sides, respect for office and the power to nominate the president was subordinated to the culture war.

The Democrats believed that their struggle for social progress should take precedence over the nomination of a judge – even after the Americans had decided in favor of a socio-political restoration in 2016 with the election of Donald Trump. The Republicans, in turn, declared their religious and ideological conservatism to be the overriding goal – and took Barack Obama the opportunity to appoint a judge.

The result is fatal. The politically correct and the formal legal fall apart where they should not fall apart – of all places in the last instance in the rule of law. This is likely to have a significant impact on the acceptance of the judges’ rulings in the population. The court already seems extremely politicized: as if the constitution were nothing more than an instrument for continuing the social culture war in the sphere of law.

In a democracy, in all political disputes, the constitution should remain the common ground on which all political parties can agree. This also includes the non-partisan recognition of the constitutional court, which is responsible for the interpretation. In the USA, it has been shown again these days, there is no longer any extra or non-partisan body, not even the highest court. It loses its ability to pacify conflicts and stabilize society.