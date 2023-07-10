In Uryupinsk, a nurse suspected of raping children was arrested for two months

A resident of Uryupinsk, suspected of sexual abuse of children, was arrested for two months. About it reported the press service of the prosecutor’s office of the Volgograd region in his Telegram channel.

A case was initiated against a man under the article of the Criminal Code “Forcible acts of a sexual nature against a person under the age of fourteen.” The regional prosecutor’s office took over the investigation of the case.

The detention of a 51-year-old mental hospital orderly, who is suspected of raping three boys aged 11-12, was reported on July 8. The reason for the investigation of the case was the appeal to the police of the mother of an 11-year-old student. The boy did not know the name of the rapist, but he was able to roughly explain where he lives. As a result of operational work, other victims were found – two boys of 12 years old.

The detainee confessed to everything. The investigation of the criminal case was taken over by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.