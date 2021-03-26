The tense crossing between the presidents of Argentina and Uruguay in the framework of the Mercosur summit triggered political reactions on both sides of the Río de la Plata. From Montevideo, criticism of Alberto Fernández for his crossing with Luis Lacalle Pou did not take long and they even spoke of “lack of category” and a “barrabrava” attitude.

“What lack of category of the Argentine President! What kind of President Pro Tempore of a block of equals is so impolite with a colleague who represents a State and a brother people? Never seen!”, Wrote Congressman Conrado Rodríguez on Twitter.

And he added: “For the block to become stronger, its members have to be able to develop!”

For his part, the also Colorado deputy Felipe Schipani praised Lacalle Pou by maintaining that his speech was “firm and frontal” and said that Fernández’s response “was more worthy of a barrabrava than of a head of state.”

It was during the virtual summit led by the Argentine president that the crossing took place. First it was the Uruguayan president who said that Mercosur could not “be a burden”, and then Fernández, obfuscated, countered that those who believe that Mercosur is a burden “take another boat“.

“That we can all feel like brothers. If we have become something else, a burden, I am sorry. We did not want to be a burden to anyone. That makes one get thrown from a boat and the easiest thing is to get off the boat if that load weighs a lot. Let’s finish with those ideas that help little to the unit. We don’t want to be anyone’s ballast. If we are a burden, let them take another boat “, was the last sentence of the Argentine president.

Throughout his speech, the Argentine president asked for unity, although he closed the event with a particular thanks to each country, but did not name Brazil.

“With Mercosur, our countries have shaped a true milestone for Latin America. We are a zone of seamless peace that dialogues and cooperates to think, that together builds a path for development “, Fernández opened his opening speech from the Bicentennial Museum.

In addition to the phrase by Lacalle Pou that annoyed Fernández, previously the presidents of Brazil and Paraguay also demanded that the bloc go to a situation of commercial pragmatism and that there be more free trade agreements or that the customs union allows the countries to do so. So did Jair Bolsonaro and Mario Abdo Benítez.

By an administrative decision of the year 2000, no Mercosur country can sign agreements with third States without the other members accepting it. In this way it is one of the most closed blocks in the world.

Alberto Fernández spoke out against all his colleagues and said that he does not want to lower the common external tariff. “We do not believe that the linear reduction of the external tariff is the best instrument. Argentina proposes to preserve the balance between agricultural and industrial sectors, with social justice, in a context of absolute global uncertainty”, launched Fernández.