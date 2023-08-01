News that Uruguay was seeking a trade deal with China sparked jubilation at the El Alamo ranch on Uruguay’s eastern plains.

Most of their cattle are destined for buyers in China, where they face tariffs of 12 percent, more than double the rate for meat from Australia, the biggest beef exporter to China. Livestock farmers in New Zealand, the world’s second largest exporter, enjoy duty-free access to China.

“Come trade deal,” said Jasja Kotterman, who runs the family ranch. “That would level the playing field for us.”

But enthusiasm in this South American country has given way to resignation that a deal is unlikely to be reached anytime soon.

Luis Lacalle Pou, the President of Uruguay, has staked his economic legacy on reaching a trade agreement with China. “We have every intention of achieving it,” he said in July 2022 when he announced the negotiations.

But Uruguay’s aspirations sparked anger in neighboring Brazil and Argentina, as well as what was seen as economic retaliation. Along with Uruguay and Paraguay, they belong to Mercosur, an alliance to promote regional trade.

In recent months, Brazil has sidelined Uruguay as it pursues a broader trade deal with China on behalf of the bloc.

The Chinese government focused on Brazil, the largest economy in South America and home to 214 million people; Uruguay is a country of 3.4 million.

The prospects for an agreement between Mercosur and China seemed minimal.

Uruguay looked to China as a counterweight to the dominance of the United States in the hemisphere. Unions opposed the deal as a threat to higher-paying manufacturing jobs, while politicians, some within the ruling coalition, condemned the president’s alignment with China as a national security risk.

But the biggest source of concern centered on a potential break within Mercosur, formed in 1991.

Pursuing its own deal with China, Uruguay would open its markets to Chinese-made products in exchange for lower beef tariffs, at the expense of meat producers in Brazil and Argentina.

Mercosur is widely seen as failing greatly in its goals of catalyzing a common market in South America. His alleged aims to promote trade have often been hampered by the interests of politically powerful industries in Brazil and Argentina. The two nations have obtained dozens of waivers that have freed their companies from competing with others in the bloc.

Mercosur advocates say it is the only way its members can build common energy markets, international highways and other infrastructure to advance manufacturing.

Uruguayan exporters preferred to focus on the potential benefits of selling to China.

No industry had more to gain than beef.

Uruguay exports about 80 percent of its beef, generating about $3 billion a year, reports the National Meat Institute, a government agency. But meat producers face tariffs of 26 percent in the United States and more than 45 percent in the European Union, after exhausting small quotas. That makes China the obvious target.

Jorge González, who operates a slaughterhouse in a modest town, Lavalleja, has a special fondness for Chinese buyers because they buy the whole cow. González, 56, exports most of his production. 70 percent goes to China.

His plant has enough capacity to slaughter about 100,000 animals a year, almost double the number he handles now. A trade deal with China would encourage local ranchers to produce more, he said.

The El Álamo ranch is one of González’s suppliers. There, Kotterman and his family are betting on another aspect of the Chinese market: their growing appetite for prime beef. Over the past five years, his ranch has made a significant investment in a herd of wagyu, cows originally bred in Japan known for their extraordinary smoothness and marbling.

Raymond De Smedt, Kotterman’s father, fears that politics in South America is conspiring to sabotage the economy.

In his opinion, China is the future. Mercosur is the past.

“We would have been better off without Mercosur, and each one doing what they want,” he said of the alliance.

Laurence Blair contributed reporting to this article.

PETER S. GOODMAN

The New York Times