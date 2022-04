How did you feel about this matter?

Meeting with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer was Putin’s first face-to-face conversation with a Western leader since the start of the Ukraine war.| Photo: EFE/EPA/DRAGAN TATIC/Austrian Chancellery

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first face-to-face conversation with a Western leader since the start of the Ukraine war was an “unfriendly” visit, according to Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“I have just arrived from Ukraine and have seen with my own eyes the immeasurable suffering caused by the Russian war of aggression,” Nehammer said in a statement on Monday. He met with Putin at the Russian president’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, in the Moscow region.

Earlier, Nehammer had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev and visited Bucha, where hundreds of civilian bodies were found after troops had left Moscow.

“I addressed the serious war crimes in Bucha and elsewhere and emphasized that everyone responsible for them must be held accountable. I also told President Putin in no uncertain terms that sanctions against Russia will remain and will continue to be intensified as long as there are people dying in Ukraine,” said the Austrian Chancellor, who reported that Putin accused Ukrainians of being responsible for the deaths in Bucha.

Nehammer also reported that he spoke to the Russian president about the “urgent need” for humanitarian corridors to bring supplies to besieged cities and allow civilians to leave.