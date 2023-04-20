Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Until six hours on the road driving tractors and agricultural machinery, thousands of producers walked the roads of the state of Sinaloa for stand on the esplanade of state government in search of better marketing conditions for the 2023 corn and wheat crops.

After noon this Wednesday, peaceful way Protestants remain waiting for the governor, Rubén Rocha Moyawho announced the intention of talk to the dissatisfiedso they will meet at the place of the demonstration.

It should be noted that Rocha Moya is moving from Mexico City where he has been since last Tuesday managing and achieving the purchase of one million tons of corn through Segalmex.

Among the demands expressed by the producers, it stands out that 7 thousand pesos for a ton of corn and 8 thousand pesos for a ton of wheat be settled in a single display.

Baldomero Terrazas, leader of Navolato producers, considered that the million agreed by the state with Segalmex does not give the farmer certainty considering that there are 4.5 million tons that remain to be sold.