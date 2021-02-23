In Ulan-Ude, a Lexus SUV hit two teenagers, after which the driver of the car drove away from the scene of the accident, and the victims died, writes RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Buryatia.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred today at about 18.20 local time (13.20 Moscow time) on Revolution Street in 1905.

A boy and a girl born in 2004 died at the scene.

The suspect was reportedly detained by the police. According to her, a previously convicted man born in 1983 was driving the car.