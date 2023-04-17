The city council of Ukrainian Ternopil deprived the UOC of the right to use the Cathedral

Deputies of the city council of Ternopil at a session decided to deprive the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the right to use the land of the Cathedral of Faith, Hope, Love and their mother Sophia. About it reported on the City Council website.

It is clarified that the authorities made a decision to “terminate the management of the Ternopil diocese of the UOC of the right to use the land plot located on the site of the street. Evgeny Konovalets, 1. The specified cathedral is located at this address.

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal said the decision was made taking into account “public outcry” and residents’ demands. In his TelegramOn the channel, he thanked the deputies of the City Council. In addition, Nadal believes that the UOC should not be in Ternopil.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine began to study the lease agreement of the Holy Dormition Pochaev Lavra with the UOC for the possibility of terminating it. The head of the department Alexander Tkachenko said that the main objects of the monastery, according to the document, can be used by the UOC for about 50 more years. The Pochaev Lavra is located in the Ternopil region and is the largest temple complex and monastery in western Ukraine.