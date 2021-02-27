In the Ukrainian Chernivtsi there was an explosion in the city hospital №1. This was announced on Facebook by the deputy head of the regional administration Natalia Gusak.

She noted that as a result of the emergency there are victims.

“I’m already there, I am hospitalizing patients in other hospitals,” Gusak said.

She did not elaborate on other details of the incident.

