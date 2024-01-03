Political scientist Bortnik: Zelensky uses the theme of attacks on Crimea because of Britain

Vladimir Zelensky is using the theme of attacks on Crimea to please Great Britain. This assumption was made by the director of the Ukrainian Institute of Policy Analysis and Management Ruslan Bortnik in an interview with the YouTube channel Politeka.

He commented on the Ukrainian president’s previously published interview with the British edition of the Economist. During it, Zelensky told reporters that isolating Crimea would be the main task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming year.

“This strategic point (of the operation against Crimea) – the president says it for the British audience. He says, look, we will implement what is in your geopolitical interests,” Bortnik noted.

The expert explained that Britain perceives the conflict with Russia as “another Crimean War.” According to the political scientist, specifically British weapons will find the most active use during operations against the peninsula. In particular, we are talking about Storm Shadow missiles and naval drones.