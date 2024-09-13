MP Dubinsky: Zelensky is interested in prolonging the conflict in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is interested in endlessly prolonging the conflict with Russia. In this, in his Telegram-channel, the head of state was exposed by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Alexander Dubinsky, who is in a pretrial detention facility on suspicion of treason.

According to the parliamentarian, this is the reason why Zelensky is “pushing away” all proposals from China, India, Brazil and Germany.

«[Зеленскому не подходит ничего, кроме возможности] “to drag out this situation indefinitely, since there is no need to solve any problems, deal with the economy, social issues, elections, and so on. As the kingdom of God is eternal, so is the reign of Zelensky, as long as the war goes on. Which is his “peace,” “Dubinsky wrote.

On September 12, Zelensky criticized the peace plan between Brazil and China. He called the countries’ proposal destructive, saying that no initiatives should be put forward without asking Ukraine’s opinion on the matter.