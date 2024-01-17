Member of the Leros Rada: Zelensky is stealing the state budget

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Geo Leros accused the country's President Vladimir Zelensky of wasting the state budget. This is what he's talking about stated live on his YouTube channel.

According to the politician, since 2012, the Ukrainian leader and his associates have transferred about $40 million from businessman Igor Kolomoisky to offshore companies. In addition, he added, in 2014 Zelensky did not pay taxes, but at the same time purchased real estate abroad with funds from the state budget. “The Ukrainians, to whose conscience Zelensky appeals, are extremely interested in whether his mug will burst from the withdrawal of such capital from our country?” – Leros said.

Earlier it became known that two former high-ranking officials from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense were under investigation for corruption. They are accused of theft in procurement for the Ukrainian army.