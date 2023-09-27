The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, was questioned in the criminal case regarding the surrender of the Kherson region. This was reported by the Ukrainian service BBC.

According to several sources, investigators interviewed Zaluzhny without formally summoning him for questioning. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not yet have any procedural status.

“It is possible that such a status will appear later. Considering this possible development of events, in narrow political circles the case of the occupation of the South is already being called the “Zaluzhny case,” journalists reported.

The case of the surrender of the Kherson region has been under investigation in Ukraine for the last year and a half. Suspicion has not yet been announced to anyone; investigators are only interrogating witnesses, including a number of high-ranking generals and leaders of the Kherson region.

At the same time, as draws attention “RIA News”Ukrainian media have long been speculating about a hidden conflict between the commander in chief and President Vladimir Zelensky.

On September 26, the administration of the President of Ukraine denied the fact of criminal prosecution of Zaluzhny. Advisor to the head of the office, Sergei Leshchenko, said that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not stand as a witness, accused or suspect in any criminal case.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.