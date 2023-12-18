Rada Deputy Sovsun: Ukraine may require mobilization of women

In Ukraine, it may be necessary to mobilize women, said Verkhovna Rada deputy from the “Voice” party Inna Sovsun. Her words are quoted by UNIAN.

According to him, if such a step is needed to increase the country’s defense capability, then it must be taken. At the same time, the deputy admitted that this would be an unpopular decision.

“There must be a statement – friends, we are either losing the war, or we need to make a difficult decision about the mobilization of women,” Sovsun said.