Political scientist Andrey Ermolaev warned that a “cloud of catastrophes” is growing in Ukraine for the year ahead. This is reported RIA News.

As the expert pointed out on the air of the NASH TV channel, Ukraine may pass the heating season, however, due to high energy prices and other accumulated problems, its industry may become uncompetitive, which will be felt within a year. “We are living through a difficult cold time without these disasters, but we are accumulating this lump of disasters for the whole budget year,” Yermolaev said.

In October, the current Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmygal, claimed that Ukraine was fully prepared for the heating season. However, in November Centrenergo signed a contract for the supply of 1.5 million tons of coal from Kazakhstan, Poland, the USA and Australia. The reason for this decision was called the threat of rolling blackouts.

Later, the head of Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that the company was forced to buy gas at “any price.” According to him, this is necessary because there is not enough own production.