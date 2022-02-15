We witness the Ukraine crisis like someone who goes to the movies. Like someone who sits in the theater to see A brilliant mind (2001, four Oscars) or in a film club to watch rebel without a cause (1955, a Golden Globe); like someone who, in his chair, eats the obscene box of pira corn or, in this case, swallows the nails and waits for the outcome. Only here –no matter what happens– the spectator will also be inside the screen.

In rebel without a cause, Jim (James Dean) and Buzz (Corey Allen) speed their cars into a ravine. They have challenged each other, and whoever jumps out of the car first to avoid falling into the void will lose.

In another form of this bet, the two drivers face each other. The road is narrow, and only one of the vehicles fits. Both start and the one who, to avoid the crash, turns first will lose. A competition for honor. Whoever loses is a ‘chicken’, and whoever wins avoids that qualifier.

Putin and Biden bet on the ‘game of chicken’

​Today, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden face off in the ‘game of chicken’, and the world watches them like someone following a movie. Each accelerates his car in front of the other, and whoever swerves first will lose. But it is possible that neither of them will. That they keep going in their vehicles tanked with plutonium. In that case, there will be no winners. No losers who can tell the tale.

Biden and Putin, and those around them, must be figuring out how the rival makes his decisions. Trying to anticipate them. Locating key information from the previous experience with the other person and from what they see or know about their car, to decide how far to hold out in the race or simply continue straight ahead, with their eyes closed.

They must be interpreting what would make the other turn the wheel; how many seconds before the possible crash would. Or what would make it go straight by dipping the throttle.

For now, viewers of this film see something of the strategy: Putin reminding that Russia is one of the main nuclear powers, about a possible accession of Ukraine to NATO. To Biden declaring that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering.

However, there are other things that the screenwriter of the film does not reveal for now, to keep the suspense in the public. For example, what has happened behind the door in the talks of Putin, Biden, Johnson or Macron.

The Ukraine crisis and Game Theory

Both what is said to the public and what is discussed in private corresponds to the strategy of this ‘game of chickens’. These types of maneuvers have been analyzed by different researchers from various disciplines, to understand what goes through the heads of those who make decisions when they try to anticipate what their rivals will do, and get ahead of them.

This knowledge is known as Game Theory., and the contribution of John Nash, who died in 2015 at the age of 86, is notable. The mathematician, whose career is remembered in the film A brilliant mindended up being recognized with the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1994, along with John Harsanyi and Reinhard Selten, for their contribution to understanding non-cooperative games.

The Game Theory identifies cooperative and non-cooperative strategies –that is, aggressive– to resolve disputes, but those who have worked in this field seem to focus on non-cooperative games, perhaps because reality tells them that they are the most frequent.

In the ‘game of chickens’, which has been addressed by Game Theory, if player A (who, for a name, could randomly be called Vladimir) decides to turn at the last minute, two things can happen: if player B (who could be randomly named Joe) also decides to deviate at the last moment, everything remains as it was before. The gain for Vladimir and Joe is zero..

If Vladimir decides to capsize, and Joe moves on, Vladimir loses and Joe wins the honor of not being the ‘chicken’. If it’s the other way around, then Vladimir wins and Joe loses, bearing the stigma of being a coward. Of course this is all a metaphor. In the Ukrainian drama, what is at stake is not precisely the honor or the stain of the fainthearted.

There is still one other possibility left in the game: that Joe and Vladimir decide to go ahead, full throttle. In that case, both players crash and lose. Y what each one loses is much more than he could have gained.

The most reasonable thing for both players is to swerve at the last moment and avoid the collision. In consecuense, a possible strategy is to consider that the opponent is reasonable and is going to deviate; therefore, you can go straight ahead and win. If the two players opt for that strategy, you already know what the result will be.

What happens if the rivals are not rational

Thus, if the two share the same rationality, there may not be a winner. If honor or stigma or whatever is at stake is valued equally by both sides, it would be more likely that the two would go astray at the last breath…or crash.

But it can also happen that the reward is greater for one than for another. Or that what can be lost is more for one of the two players. In this scenario, even with the same rationality, it would be possible that one of the two is willing to go further, hold the helm more, take more risks.

All these possibilities considered so far are based on the premise that, although whoever gets involved in a ‘game of chickens’ seems to be crazy, their decisions obey rationality.

However, there will be no shortage of players who are not rational, and who, in addition to not being so, their circle of allies or the institutions in which they are immersed do not have enough influence to impose rationality on what they do. If when there is rationality, predicting the result is very difficult, when there is not, it is impossible.

It is when individuals who had no limits play in the contest; to whom everything has been allowed; taught not to ask but to demand, and to always give them what they demand; people allergic to frustration; that their sense of fear and guilt vanishes; They manipulate for their own benefit, they have no empathy. Traits that increase the probability of being successful politicians.

If in doubt, it is clear that the ‘game of chickens’ is not cooperative. We try to ensure as much profit as possible.. In games that are cooperative, the participants also maximize the reward, but maximizing is not necessarily keeping everything. Players can coordinate not to go 100 percent but are willing to share the loot.

Something that leads to a game not being cooperative is that what is in dispute cannot be shared. The road only has one lane and the two cars that come from the front do not fit.

If in the Ukraine conflict the two rivals cease to perceive their goal as a trophy that cannot be shared, the way would be opened for the dispute to be assumed as a cooperative game. In this, there may be several equilibrium scenarios in which the parties do not necessarily obtain the total of what is intended.

To be able to play in this other terrain demands the ability to listen (including Ukrainian voices)which is not easy if each player sees the other as a sociopath or, in the best of cases, simply does not intend to fulfill the commitments or is not sure that the other will.

Game Theory is a model to explain reality. But what happens in Ukraine is not a theory or a game. It remains to be seen if the opponents seek to leave the other like a poultry.

For a long time, the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 was the paradigm of the ‘game of chickens’. Perhaps from now on it will be replaced by the Ukraine crisis, if there is someone left to tell the tale.

MAURICIO GALINDO

Economics Editor

@galmau