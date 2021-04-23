Ombudsman for the protection of the state language of Ukraine Taras Kremin called for depriving deputy mandates for systematic violations of language legislation. It is reported by “Interfax – Ukraine”.

It is about using a different language while on duty. According to the ombudsman, the deputies violate not only the law, but also their oath.

Kremin said that on April 21 the secretary, several deputies and officials of the executive committee of the Kharkiv City Council violated the law. The Ombudsman promised that “all possible response measures provided by law will be taken.”

“We will appeal to the relevant political forces with a demand to deprive the deputy mandates of representatives who systematically violate the norms of the law and the oath,” concluded Kremin.

In January, new provisions of the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language” came into force. They obliged service enterprises to serve visitors in Ukrainian. Fines for violation will not be issued until July 16, 2022.