In Lviv Oblast, Universities Will Begin to Transfer Data of Expelled Students to the TCC

In Ukraine, higher education institutions will begin to transfer the data of expelled students to territorial recruitment centers (TCC, the Ukrainian analogue of military registration and enlistment offices). This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram-channel.

According to journalists, universities in the Lviv region intend to send lists of expelled students to military registration and enlistment offices. In particular, we are talking about the Ivan Franko National University, as well as the Daniil Galitsky Medical University.

A similar practice will be applied in universities in the Volyn region of Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that three categories of students would begin to be mobilized in Ukraine. In accordance with the document approved by the Verkhovna Rada, the new law will cover distance learning students, as well as those who receive specialized secondary or second and third higher education.