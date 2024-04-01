Minister Fedorov announced drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a flight range of more than a thousand kilometers

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have drones capable of covering distances of over a thousand kilometers. About this in the German newspaper Die Welt told Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov.

At the same time, the official noted, the flight range of most Ukrainian long-range drones ranges from 700 to a thousand kilometers, and it was with their help that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russian oil refineries.

Fedorov also expressed the opinion that the outcome of conflicts now depends on the development of unmanned technologies. In this regard, Ukraine has increased the production of long-range drones tenfold, the minister concluded.

Previously, specialists from the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions in Russia managed to track where the Ukrainian Baba Yaga drones were created. It also became known where the captured drone was used.