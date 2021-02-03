The Ukrainian cities of Energodar and Dneprorudnoye, as well as neighboring settlements, were left without power supply, reports RT…

According to preliminary information, an accident at the Zaporozhye TPP led to the blackout.

According to the mayor of Energodar Dmitry Orlov, all blocks of the thermal power plant suddenly “sat down to zero”. At the same time, representatives of the TPP have not yet provided official information on the causes of the accident.

By now, the power supply in the city has been partially restored.

Earlier it was reported that half of Abkhazia was left without electricity due to an emergency shutdown that occurred due to fires.