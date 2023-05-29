Business Insider: Russian Forces Shot Down Nearly All Turkish Bayraktar UAVs in Ukraine

Russia has destroyed the entire Ukrainian fleet of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Bayraktar TB2. Writes about this publication Business Insider.

According to analyst Samuel Bendett, such drones work well in situations where the enemy does not have a sophisticated air defense system (air defense) and electronic warfare (EW) equipment. However, Russia quickly began using electronic warfare systems and shot down many Ukrainian drones.

As a relatively slow and low-flying UAV, it can become a target for a number of well-organized air defense systems – we saw this in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh Samuel BendettBusiness Insider columnist

The expert pointed out that now the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost an important strategic strike weapon. The “Bayraktars” remaining in the Ukrainian troops are used for observation and reconnaissance, not using them in battles.

Russia reports 100 downed Bayraktars

In January 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the donation of Bayraktar TB2 drones from the manufacturer Baykar. The agency called the company “great friends and partners” of the country.

On April 10, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Space Forces, Lieutenant General Andrey Demin, said that more than a hundred Bayraktars were destroyed in Ukraine by air defense systems. The military leader emphasized that there are practically no fundamental differences in the fight against drones such as the American Global Hawk (RQ-4) and Reaper (MQ-9) and Bayraktar, in contrast to the counteraction of modern manned aircraft.

It was also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down their Bayraktar TB2 drone in the center of Kyiv. Then the Air Force command explained that the UAV lost control due to a technical failure and was destroyed because its uncontrolled stay could lead to undesirable consequences.

A member of the Security and Foreign Policy Council under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the rector of Altynbash University in Istanbul Chagry Erhan, in an interview with Lenta.ru, explained that Bayraktar TB2 supplies to Ukraine are not carried out by Turkey as a state, but by a private company, but the authorities do not interfere with them .

Why should the government ban them? This is good business Chagry Erhanmember of the Turkish Security Council

Kyiv decided to produce shock drones on its own

On April 30, Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin announced that the country had signed three new agreements with Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer Baykar. “These contracts give our country export earnings and a new generation of weapons,” he said.

In addition, it turned out that Baykar plans to build a plant in Ukraine where Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci drones will be assembled. In October 2022, the company’s CEO Haluk Bayraktar announced that they wanted to complete the construction of the enterprise within two years, despite the hostilities. In addition, he said that the plant plans to produce new models of drones, one of which may receive a Ukrainian name.