Kuchma’s ex-adviser Soskin was outraged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot take Tokmak

Ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin on air YouTube-channel was outraged by the inability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to take Tokmak and, in general, by the course of the summer counter-offensive, which did not bring significant results.

“The war will practically freeze. They won’t even be able to take Tokmak. The front is standing, it is already mothballed,” the politician said.

Soskin proposed sending former Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov to the line of combat contact along with the current head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umerov and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Kirill Budanov.

According to Kuchma’s ex-adviser, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have nothing to shoot with and break through the Russian defense lines. He added that the General Staff is unable to cope, and it is impossible to achieve results with such a strategy and tactics of offensive actions.

Earlier, the commander of the operational-strategic group of Ukrainian troops “Tavria”, Alexander Tarnavsky, said that the minimum requirement for a “successful” counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could be the capture of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region. In addition, he noted that weather conditions could cause serious obstacles to further advances.