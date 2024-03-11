Ukrainian politician Lapin was outraged by the detonation of the HIMARS MLRS by Russian troops

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) lost the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) due to the fact that the Ukrainian electronic warfare system did not detect a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). About this in an interview YouTube– Kiev politician Igor Lapin told the Direct channel.

He noted that the combat vehicle was in position for about half an hour, which provided Russian troops with the opportunity to destroy it. Lapin was outraged by what happened, emphasizing that this is a serious problem. “This suggests that the electronic intelligence system did not see the Russian drone. (…) This indicates a failure of electronic intelligence,” he said.

The recording of the destruction of the American HIMARS appeared on March 5. As the Telegram channel “Military Informant” noted, this video is one of the first 100% visual confirmation of the complete destruction of this missile launcher since the beginning of a special military operation.