Chief editor of the portal “Censor.net” Butusov: the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine require a complete review

The current tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lead to large losses and require a complete revision. This was stated by the editor-in-chief of the portal “Censor.net”, former adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Butusov on the air of his YouTube-channel.

“When we talk about tactics, we must understand: the tactics that we have now cannot be fought like that! This is bad tactics and this is a lack of strategy,” he said horrified. According to Butusov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not able to effectively use their own weapons. He noted that the Ukrainian military is defending itself without the necessary fortifications and is not provided with drones at the system level. In addition, Ukrainian troops launch attacks without sufficient reserves, he noted.

Earlier, the chief of staff of the battalion of the 32nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Mikhail Lysenko, said that none of the tactics studied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at NATO bases became effective against massive Russian forces.