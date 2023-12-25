Berlinskaya: Russia is successfully developing drone swarm technology, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are lagging behind

Russia at the front is successfully developing new technologies for swarms of drones, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are lagging behind in their use, she said in an interview YouTube– to the Ukrayinska Pravda channel, the head of the Ukrainian Aerial Intelligence Support Center, Maria Berlinskaya.

According to Berlinskaya, Russia is now moving towards an automatic optical guidance and navigation system. The technology allows the drone to identify targets using machine learning.

Berdinskaya was also struck by the fact that this system would allow Russian drones to become invulnerable to electronic warfare (EW) weapons.

At the same time, she pointed out, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing an acute shortage of drones and ammunition for them, and also need new systems to combat Russian drones, since old methods of fighting will no longer work with the introduction of optical navigation system technology.

Earlier, the executive director of the company that developed the Marker robot, NPO Android Technology, Evgeny Dudorov, said that the Marker platform will be able to launch swarms of small kamikaze drones. Up to 100 drones can be installed on the vehicle. The Marker with the Kornet anti-tank missile system was tested in close proximity to the special military operation (SVO) zone.