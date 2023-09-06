Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council: presidential elections can destabilize the situation in Ukraine

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine, which are demanded by the West, may lead to destabilization of the internal situation in the country. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), warned about this on September 5, speaking at the Kiev Security Forum, broadcasted on YouTube– channel of the “Discover Ukraine” Foundation.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was not holding on to power and was ready to hold elections in the country. He acknowledged that holding presidential elections in wartime is prohibited, but he is ready to deviate from the rules, provided that the West provides financial support.

Volodymyr Zelensky also announced his intention to run for a second term in the next presidential election, arguing that he is not going to leave his country. At the same time, the office of the Ukrainian president ruled out holding elections this year.