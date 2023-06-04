The Border Service of Ukraine decided to strengthen control over the border crossing through the “Shlyakh” system

The Ukrainian Border Service will strengthen control over the crossing of the state border by persons who are included in the Shlyakh system. The agency announced this in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the border service is strengthening measures to establish legal grounds for these persons to cross the border. It is also specified that at the moment 38 Ukrainians have temporarily stopped access to the Shlyakh, 126 have been charged, and four have been convicted.

The border service decided to tighten control due to cases of using the system in order to return to Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian media, Shlyakh allows male drivers who are volunteers to legally cross the border into Ukraine under martial law in the country.

Head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine Andriy Rubel said that Ukrainian men pay from 1.3 thousand to 8.5 thousand dollars for the illegal organization of the departure. According to him, most often for this they are issued fake certificates of unfitness for military service, disability or training in foreign universities. In addition, in order to legally leave the country, they are sometimes issued by drivers for the transportation of volunteer products, entering the relevant data into the Shlyakh system.