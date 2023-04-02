Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov proposed to rename Sevastopol into object No. 6

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov proposed to rename Sevastopol. He expressed this idea on his Facebook page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) on Sunday, April 2, reports TASS.

“Renamed to “Object No. 6”. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will later decide on the new name of the city. Maybe Akhtiar (one of the villages that previously existed on the northern shore of the Sevastopol Bay),” wrote Danilov.

In his opinion, such a measure will destroy all existing historical associations of Sevastopol with the city of Russian military glory.

In addition, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for the demolition of the monument to the scuttled ships and the installation of another memorial sign instead.

In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmygal to “thoroughly work out” the issue of renaming Russia to Muscovy.