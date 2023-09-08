A draft law on punishments for insulting soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was submitted to the Rada of Ukraine

The representative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada, Fedor Venislavsky, proposed introducing penalties for insulting the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This is reported Telegram-channel “Politics of the country”.

The registered bill proposes to punish offenders with a fine of 3,400 to 5,100 hryvnia (9,000 to 13,500 thousand rubles), community service or arrest.

“As a token of gratitude <...> Ukrainian society, including state institutions at all levels, all citizens should respect their defenders and heroes, show gratitude, respect and take care of all their life problems,” Venislavsky motivated the need to adopt the law .

Earlier, Venislavsky also said that Kyiv would restrict travel abroad for women liable for military service who would be registered. Then the Rada offered to pay for students’ education in exchange for their consent to go to the front.