Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba: Kyiv wants to hold a UN peace summit by the end of February

The Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a peace summit at the UN site by the end of February. About this Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba declared in an interview with Accotiaded Press.

He clarified that Kyiv is counting on the participation in the summit of the head of the World Organization, António Guterres, as a possible mediator.