In Ukraine they wanted to deprive women and police officers of a deferment from mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine wanted to deprive several categories of citizens of a deferment from mobilization. A draft version of the amendments to the bill was shown by a member of the Ukrainian parliament from the ruling Servant of the People party, Maryana Bezuglaya, in her Telegram-channel.

“This is still a project, the military has introduced strict standards, a realistic model is being developed,” Bezuglaya noted. She added that the relevant bill is being finalized for registration. It provides for the deprivation of deferment from mobilization for police officers, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prison Service.

The innovations will also affect women. Thus, Ukrainian citizens will be required to register for military service, undergo combined arms training, and will be recruited to serve during martial law. Finally, parliamentarians intend to reduce the conscription age from 27 to 25 years and limit the rights of draft dodgers.

In November, it became known that in Ukraine they were going to deprive students receiving second and third higher education of a deferment from mobilization, as well as relatives of disabled people of groups I and II, not the first degree of kinship, and spouses of people with disabilities of group III.