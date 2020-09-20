Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that over the years of independence, the country has lost tens of millions of inhabitants. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

According to him, the country’s population has decreased from 52 to 32 million, if you do not take into account the inhabitants of Crimea and Donbass. The ex-prime minister noted that every year Ukraine loses about “Poltava”.

Azarov stressed that many Ukrainians have emigrated to Europe, the United States and Russia. According to the politician’s calculations, about 8-10 million residents of the country have gone abroad to work.

Earlier, the former prime minister said that the country’s economy collapsed, and Ukraine itself lost its independence. He said that Ukraine had every chance of becoming a full-fledged subject of international law until the collapse of the economy began. Azarov stressed that it was precisely because of economic problems that the country had to abandon nuclear weapons.