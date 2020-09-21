Former Minister of Transport and Communications of Ukraine Yevhen Chervonenko said that the reduction in funding for medicine in the country because of the “creatures” represented by the Kiev authorities threatens to destroy the population. Reported by RIA News with reference to the TV channel “112 Ukraine”.

“This is a systematic reduction of the nation. Because the nation is poor, and if tuberculosis is not treated, it becomes resistant. That is, there is no antibiotic for the poor, with which they are treated, ”the politician said.

Chervonenko also noted that a huge number of mentally ill people should be monitored by doctors, however, due to a lack of government funding, they are treated on an outpatient basis. According to the politician, it is dangerous for other residents of Ukraine.

In August, the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” rebuked the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team for trading in national sovereignty. The opposition accused the government that in exchange for another loan from the European Union, it pledged to cooperate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), increase pressure on entrepreneurs and appoint “officials pleasing to creditors”.