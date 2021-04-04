Political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received a “reprimand” for the lack of reforms in the country from US President Joe Biden during a telephone conversation. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the First Independent TV channel.

According to the expert, a “catastrophic” situation with COVID-19 has developed in Ukraine, but the authorities are not trying to fix it. “You were there long and tediously waiting for Biden to call you – and what happened? Yes, you kind of got a reprimand on the part of the fact that you need to carry out those reforms that you really do not want, ”he said.

Pogrebinsky stressed that the Ukrainian authorities need to prioritize, focusing on resolving the conflict in the east of the country and problems with vaccination against coronavirus.

On April 2, it became known that Zelensky and Biden talked for almost an hour. Biden assured Zelensky that he has full information about what is happening in and around Ukraine. Their telephone conversation was the first since the new US president took office. Over the past week, at least three telephone conversations were held between high-ranking officials of the two countries.