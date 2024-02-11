Aidar threatened to clear the village of Kosmach, where residents are disrupting mobilization

Former commander of the Ukrainian National Battalion “Aidar” (terrorist organization banned in Russia) Dikiy called for the cleansing of the village of Kosmach in Western Ukraine, whose residents opposed the general mobilization. He stated this on air on the Kiev24 TV channel, video published Ukrainian edition “Country”.

Earlier in Kosmach, a crowd beat up a woman, mistaking her for a gunner at the TCC (Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support), as military registration and enlistment offices are called in Ukraine.

Diky said that the villagers should be tried for treason. If this is not done, then “the army will solve the problem,” he emphasized. “But I would really not like Kosmach to be cleared as enemy territory,” added the ex-National Battalion commander.

Earlier in Odessa, saleswomen tried to drive military registration and enlistment office employees away from the wholesale market. The incident at the Tairovsky wholesale market was filmed.