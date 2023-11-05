People’s Deputy Goncharenko: Zelensky decided to hold presidential elections on March 31, 2024

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky decided to hold presidential elections on March 31, 2024. About this on the air of the Espresso TV channel stated People’s Deputy Alexey Goncharenko.

According to him, the Ukrainian leader instructed his office to begin preparations for the elections within the constitutional deadline, on the last Sunday of March.

“They are going to explain this decision to the public by saying that this is supposedly a requirement of Western partners. In particular, because if these elections are not held, Zelensky will lose legitimacy,” Goncharenko noted.

He added that the West is not demanding that Kyiv hold elections under martial law; such statements have not been made either publicly or privately. The people’s deputy emphasized that the decision was determined solely by the political tasks that the president’s office sets for itself.

We are talking only about presidential elections, since parliamentary ones are directly prohibited by the Constitution of Ukraine, Goncharenko concluded.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba said that Zelensky is thinking about the possible holding of elections next spring and is weighing various pros and cons. The minister added that holding elections in the context of the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine would be an “unprecedented challenge.”