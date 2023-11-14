The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, told the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky about his idea to create an army of robot soldiers. Verkhovna Rada deputy Yevgeny Shevchenko spoke about this in an interview with journalist Vadim Karasev. The video was published on the interviewer’s YouTube channel on Monday, November 13.

“He (Zaluzhny – Ed.) meant robot soldiers. He saw these robots somewhere at an exhibition in New York, came to the president and said: “Vladimir Alexandrovich, I know what kind of breakthrough is needed – we need robots,” Shevchenko said.

According to him, the Ukrainian leader was shocked by such a statement.

“Can you imagine the look on Zelensky’s face when he heard this?” – asked the deputy.

Shevchenko also recalled Zaluzhny’s interview for The Economist magazine, in which the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army spoke about the need for a technological breakthrough. According to him, military personnel in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “will sooner or later end.”

On November 1, Zaluzhny said in an interview that Ukrainian troops could not achieve a breakthrough because the conflict had reached a dead end. Prolongation of hostilities carries great risks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he said.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.