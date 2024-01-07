Omelchenko: power outages are possible in Ukraine due to frost

In the coming days, power outages are possible in Ukraine due to approaching frosts. This was stated by the director of energy programs of the Razumkov Center Vladimir Omelchenko in on air Ukrainian telethon, which is broadcast by the publication “Suspilne”.

Omelchenko said that a power shortage is inevitable in the country during peak hours of electricity consumption. “Starting, most likely, on Sunday [7 января]we will have a power shortage [энергосистемы] from 2 GW and more. We can cover this power deficit by importing electricity,” he said.

At the same time, the expert suggested that the problems will not be total, but that there will be a planned selective power outage.

Earlier, the head of the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine, Ruslan Slobodyan, reported a shortage of energy workers in the front-line regions of the country. He said that the reason for the shortage of power engineers was the sending of many of them to the front.