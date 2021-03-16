The Ukrainian edition “Glavred” spoke about the “issue of life and death” for the country – the situation with the Motor Sich plant, which, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, became the property of the state.

The author of the article called the NSDC decision correct. “Choosing between undermining Ukraine’s defense capability and paying compensation, the decision is obvious: it’s better to pay two billion dollars than to lose the company altogether,” he explained.

The journalist noted that Motor Sich is a strategically important enterprise for a number of reasons. In particular, the plant can ensure the country’s defense capability, and also makes it possible to develop new clusters. In his opinion, even China “has not yet been able to create a workable engine for aircraft”, which underlines the “high level of production” in Ukraine.

According to the author of the material, the decision to nationalize the plant was made due to the fact that this was the wish of the United States. “Although it is unprofitable for the United States and Europe that we produce all these goods ourselves. They are interested in Ukraine buying everything from them, ”the article says. It is not yet clear whether Ukraine will be able to take advantage of the situation, the journalist concludes.

The Ukrainian authorities decided to nationalize the Motor Sich aircraft engine plant earlier in March, thus taking it away from the Chinese company Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings and its partners.

Motor Sich is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of engines for aviation and industrial gas turbine units. Chinese investors have been investing in it since 2016. Now de facto they own 75 percent of the company’s shares, but the deal has not been officially finalized, it was blocked by the Ukrainian authorities. The NSDC suspected that the real goal of the Chinese was not the development of the plant, but the export of technologies and capacities to their country.