Political scientist Zolotarev: Rada deputies are preparing for Zelensky’s departure from office

The mass exodus of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the presidential faction “Servant of the People” is associated with preparations for the imminent departure of Vladimir Zelensky from the post of president. This opinion was shared by Kiev political scientist Andrey Zolotarev in an interview YouTube– Vyshka channel.

“Everyone understands perfectly well that after Zelensky leaves, sooner or later – it’s a matter of months – a lot of questions will arise for them, and at the same time they can be made extreme in this situation. Naturally, they want to distance themselves,” Zolotarev said.

In his opinion, Zelensky may no longer count on a majority for his party in the Rada. Zolotarev believes that in fact more deputies will leave the presidential faction than the number that its leader David Arakhamia called.

The political scientist suggested that, at best, ten to fifteen percent of deputies from Servant of the People would be recruited into Zelensky’s bloc. “The rest want some kind of political perspective. Naturally, confusion and vacillation began there,” he noted.

Earlier, the head of the Servant of the People faction of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Arakhamia, said that the parliament is approaching a serious crisis. According to him, 17 deputies from the Servant of the People expressed a desire to resign. He emphasized that in other parties there are those who want to give up the mandate.

In December 2023, Arakhamia already announced the desire of many deputies to resign. Then he said that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the Verkhovna Rada to work due to a decrease in the number of deputies.